Tarot Horoscope Today for April 26, 2026: This is a day to enjoy connections and emotional stability

A meaningful emotional connection may strengthen today. This could be love, friendship, or mutual understanding. Balanced energy with others will bring comfort. Allow yourself to connect without hesitation.
Lucky Tip: Before stepping out, smile at yourself in the mirror once—this aligns your energy with positive connections.
Crystal Remedy: Use Rose Quartz to enhance love and harmony.
Gemini: The Hermit
Dominant Energy: Reflection
You may feel the need to withdraw slightly and reflect. This is not isolation—it is guidance. Answers will come when you create space for yourself. Trust your inner voice.
Lucky Tip: Before leaving, pause at the door for a few seconds in silence—this strengthens inner clarity.
Crystal Remedy: Use Amethyst to deepen insight and calm the mind.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More