Tarot Horoscope Today for May 01, 2026: The cards are shifting every sign, but all towards clarity
Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign for May 01, 2026, with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions.
Aries: Two of Cups
Energy: Connection and balance
A meaningful conversation or meeting may shape your day. You will move towards the needed harmony with people with whom your understanding matches . Be open and honest while making conversations.
Lucky Tip: Carry a small mirror and wear soft pink to feel more connected.
Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz + Clear Quartz for emotional clarity
Also Read Buddha Purnima 2026 Full Moon Horoscope: Osho Zen tarot predictions for your zodiac signs
Taurus: Devil
Energy: Awareness and control
You may start noticing the habits or patterns that need to be let go off. Understanding what is holding you back will help you take control. Stay aware of your choices.
Lucky Tip: Carry a black thread and wear brown or black to stay grounded.{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Tip: Carry a black thread and wear brown or black to stay grounded.{{/usCountry}}
Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline + Smoky Quartz for protection
Gemini: Six of Pentacles{{/usCountry}}
Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline + Smoky Quartz for protection
Gemini: Six of Pentacles{{/usCountry}}
Energy: Balance and give-take relationship{{/usCountry}}
Energy: Balance and give-take relationship{{/usCountry}}
Today is about fairness. You might either help someone or receive support from them . Keep things equal and fair as what you give will always come back.{{/usCountry}}
Today is about fairness. You might either help someone or receive support from them . Keep things equal and fair as what you give will always come back.{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Tip: Carry a coin and wear light green to attract good exchange.{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Tip: Carry a coin and wear light green to attract good exchange.{{/usCountry}}
Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine + Fluorite for balance and growth
Cancer: Four of Cups{{/usCountry}}
Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine + Fluorite for balance and growth
Cancer: Four of Cups{{/usCountry}}
Energy: Reflection and emotions{{/usCountry}}
Energy: Reflection and emotions{{/usCountry}}
You might feel quite lost in your thoughts. Don’t force any action. Take time to understand how you feel. Clarity will come slowly.{{/usCountry}}
You might feel quite lost in your thoughts. Don’t force any action. Take time to understand how you feel. Clarity will come slowly.{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Tip: Carry something connected to water and wear white or silver to stay calm.
Crystal Remedy: Moonstone + Amethyst for emotional balance
Leo: Page of Cups
Energy: Emotional expression
A soft and open energy surrounds you. Express your feelings, as it will bring good results. Stay open to new emotional experiences.
Lucky Tip: Carry a small note with a kind word and wear orange or gold.
Crystal Remedy: Sunstone + Citrine for confidence and warmth
Virgo: Hanged Man
Energy: Pause and clarity
A need to slow down will appear today, and try to look at things differently. A new perspective will help you move forward. Don’t rush decisions.
Lucky Tip: Carry a paper with your main priority written on it and wear light blue.
Crystal Remedy: Fluorite + Clear Quartz for clear thinking
Libra: Eight of Swords
Energy: Free your mind
You may feel stuck, but it could be your thoughts holding you back. Change your thoughts and everything else will feel easier. Trust yourself.
Lucky Tip: Carry a small key and wear lavender to feel free.
Crystal Remedy: Amethyst + Sodalite for calm and clarity
Scorpio: Wheel of Fortune
Energy: Change and movement
A new change is happening. It may feel sudden, but it is taking you in the right direction. Stay open and flexible.
Lucky Tip:Carry a coin or ring and wear maroon.
Crystal Remedy:Labradorite + Garnet for strength during change
Sagittarius: Hierophant
Energy: Stability and guidance
You are being guided to follow a steady and disciplined path. Learning and having a structure will help you grow. Trust the experience.
Lucky Tip: Carry a notebook and wear yellow.
Crystal Remedy: Yellow Calcite + Tiger’s Eye for direction
Capricorn: Justice
Energy: Balance and truth
Make fair and honest decisions today. Take responsibility for your actions. Staying truthful will bring stability.
Lucky Tip: Carry a small square paper and wear dark green.
Crystal Remedy: Jade + Hematite for balance
Aquarius: Ace of Wands
Energy: New beginning
A new idea or opportunity is coming your way. Don’t overthink, take action. This is a good time to start something new.
Lucky Tip: Carry something new or bright and wear electric blue.
Crystal Remedy: Carnelian + Clear Quartz for motivation
Pisces: Tower
Energy: Sudden change
An unexpected change might occur. It may feel intense, but it is needed for your growth. Let go of the resistance and trust the process.
Lucky Tip: Carry a small stone and wear grey or off-white to stay grounded.
Crystal Remedy: Obsidian + Malachite for protection and release
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe)
Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com
Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com
DM for session @ 9654465163