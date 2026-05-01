Tarot Horoscope Today for May 01, 2026: The cards are shifting every sign, but all towards clarity

Aries: Two of Cups

Tarot Reading: An expert shares predictions for Him and Her (Freepik)

Energy: Connection and balance

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A meaningful conversation or meeting may shape your day. You will move towards the needed harmony with people with whom your understanding matches . Be open and honest while making conversations.

Lucky Tip: Carry a small mirror and wear soft pink to feel more connected.

Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz + Clear Quartz for emotional clarity

Also Read Buddha Purnima 2026 Full Moon Horoscope: Osho Zen tarot predictions for your zodiac signs

Taurus: Devil

Energy: Awareness and control

You may start noticing the habits or patterns that need to be let go off. Understanding what is holding you back will help you take control. Stay aware of your choices.

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{{^usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Carry a black thread and wear brown or black to stay grounded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Carry a black thread and wear brown or black to stay grounded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline + Smoky Quartz for protection Gemini: Six of Pentacles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline + Smoky Quartz for protection Gemini: Six of Pentacles {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Energy: Balance and give-take relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Energy: Balance and give-take relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Today is about fairness. You might either help someone or receive support from them . Keep things equal and fair as what you give will always come back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today is about fairness. You might either help someone or receive support from them . Keep things equal and fair as what you give will always come back. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Carry a coin and wear light green to attract good exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Carry a coin and wear light green to attract good exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine + Fluorite for balance and growth Cancer: Four of Cups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine + Fluorite for balance and growth Cancer: Four of Cups {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Energy: Reflection and emotions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Energy: Reflection and emotions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You might feel quite lost in your thoughts. Don’t force any action. Take time to understand how you feel. Clarity will come slowly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You might feel quite lost in your thoughts. Don’t force any action. Take time to understand how you feel. Clarity will come slowly. {{/usCountry}}

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Lucky Tip: Carry something connected to water and wear white or silver to stay calm.

Crystal Remedy: Moonstone + Amethyst for emotional balance

Leo: Page of Cups

Energy: Emotional expression

A soft and open energy surrounds you. Express your feelings, as it will bring good results. Stay open to new emotional experiences.

Lucky Tip: Carry a small note with a kind word and wear orange or gold.

Crystal Remedy: Sunstone + Citrine for confidence and warmth

Virgo: Hanged Man

Energy: Pause and clarity

A need to slow down will appear today, and try to look at things differently. A new perspective will help you move forward. Don’t rush decisions.

Lucky Tip: Carry a paper with your main priority written on it and wear light blue.

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Crystal Remedy: Fluorite + Clear Quartz for clear thinking

Libra: Eight of Swords

Energy: Free your mind

You may feel stuck, but it could be your thoughts holding you back. Change your thoughts and everything else will feel easier. Trust yourself.

Lucky Tip: Carry a small key and wear lavender to feel free.

Crystal Remedy: Amethyst + Sodalite for calm and clarity

Scorpio: Wheel of Fortune

Energy: Change and movement

A new change is happening. It may feel sudden, but it is taking you in the right direction. Stay open and flexible.

Lucky Tip:Carry a coin or ring and wear maroon.

Crystal Remedy:Labradorite + Garnet for strength during change

Sagittarius: Hierophant

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Energy: Stability and guidance

You are being guided to follow a steady and disciplined path. Learning and having a structure will help you grow. Trust the experience.

Lucky Tip: Carry a notebook and wear yellow.

Crystal Remedy: Yellow Calcite + Tiger’s Eye for direction

Capricorn: Justice

Energy: Balance and truth

Make fair and honest decisions today. Take responsibility for your actions. Staying truthful will bring stability.

Lucky Tip: Carry a small square paper and wear dark green.

Crystal Remedy: Jade + Hematite for balance

Aquarius: Ace of Wands

Energy: New beginning

A new idea or opportunity is coming your way. Don’t overthink, take action. This is a good time to start something new.

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Lucky Tip: Carry something new or bright and wear electric blue.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian + Clear Quartz for motivation

Pisces: Tower

Energy: Sudden change

An unexpected change might occur. It may feel intense, but it is needed for your growth. Let go of the resistance and trust the process.

Lucky Tip: Carry a small stone and wear grey or off-white to stay grounded.

Crystal Remedy: Obsidian + Malachite for protection and release

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kishori Sud ...Read More Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com Read Less

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