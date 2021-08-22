Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22
horoscope

Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22

Dear Taurus, today is a mixed day for you. You will spend quality time with your spouse and family but might face minor challenges in professional and health font. You prefer spending time with family rather than showing interest in good property deals.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Today will be a mixed day of good and bad time.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

This day has mixed results for you. While on one hand, you will have great time with spouse or family members, on the other hand, you may have to face some minor challenges on the professional or health front. Some may have some big responsibilities.

You may come across with great property deal that you may be interested in.There are so many ways to make this day wonderful, but you will prefer spending time with family and kids. Day seems okay overall, but you have lot to do today. Try to use your smartness in cracking big deals on financial front.

Let’s find out how stars have planned this day for you.

Taurus Finance Today

There are chances you get money from unexpected sources. A business trip may bring desired outcome. You will be able to impress clients with your product or services. Overall, this is a lucky day on the financial front.

Taurus Family Today

You will find a relaxing and joyful environment on the domestic front. Some renovation work will accomplish soon. You may shift to a new house with family, so this is the best time to celebrate togetherness!

RELATED STORIES

Taurus Career Today

You have always been a great team player and your suggestions have worked too, but today you should not involve in any big discussion or argument on the work front. Just focus only on your work!

Taurus Health Today

Those who have been suffering from a health issue, they may find cure for it. Some may find it hard to deal with changing weather. A couple of you may have allergic reactions to certain kind of food items, so make healthy food choices.

Taurus Love Life Today

Everything will seem like a fairytale on the love front. You will have someone who really love you care about you. Some married couples will feel blessed and grateful for having each other.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope taurus horoscope
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22

Virgo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22

Cancer Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22

Gemini Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP