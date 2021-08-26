Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 26

Dear Taurus, maintain stability and keep your spirits high today! Take personal responsibility for your decision. Be wary when handling money. You've gotten everything you've wanted, you should feel content.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The most important thing is that you take personal responsibility for your decisions.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus, maintain stability and keep your spirits high today! To avoid sounding flat or insincere, ensure that your charm level is turned up. It is essential to keep the energy moving by merging with the group. A bigger party is always better. Stay devoted to your work and keep moving in the right direction. With this you'll be able to push yourself onward. You are a responsible person. So, the most important thing is that you take personal responsibility for your decisions.

Taurus Finance Today

When handling money, be wary. You may be putting your money into a losing cause if you invest today, as it's highly likely that you will invest in a losing enterprise. Don't postpone a purchase if you've been planning it for a while.

Taurus Family Today

Your family is under siege from within and without. You feel that everyone is constantly pointing out your flaws. If they are right on some points, pause to reflect before you respond. Reacting with sobriety is the quickest way to restore trust in your family.

Taurus Career Today

In terms of profession, you have everything working in your favor. When things are unexpected, try to slow down and have patience, which will allow you to separate the important issues from unimportant ones. In addition, it is also very essential to develop a reasonable solution that is justified everywhere. Why not go with an approach that's a little unconventional?

RELATED STORIES

Taurus Health Today

Go easy on your body. Redouble your efforts to ensure that you are well rested and relaxed. If you're stressed, it's important to adopt a healthier attitude. Examine whether or not it is worth the effort to expend energy reserves and if it is not, then abstain.

Taurus Love Life Today

You are feeling particularly cheerful today. You are very chatty, which gives you an excellent reputation among your peers and enables you to accurately assess your partner's desires. Because you've gotten everything you've wanted, you should feel content.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

