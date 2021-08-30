Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 30

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

For those born under Taurus, the day will be interesting and filled with immense satisfaction. You are likely to receive some good news by the end of the day, which will brighten your mood. You will take responsibility for your actions and this attitude will take you places. Being practical in matters of the heart will ease away your problems and bring cheer in your life. Also, your inclination towards spirituality for mental peace will start to show its results. Your reliable nature coupled with your devotion to do new things will work wonders for you. You might have to be on your toes to get your work done, but that will also turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Your loved ones will stand by you.

﻿Taurus Finance Today

As far as finances are concerned, you do not need to worry as business is likely to boom in the coming days and huge profits are foreseen. Your knack of money-making will help you sail through your past debts with ease. New business ventures are likely to open, giving you more scope to get gains.

Taurus Family Today

On the family front, spending time in the company of children will lift your spirits and keep your tensions at bay. Positive news or achievements of youngsters at home will keep everyone in an upbeat mood, thus making the atmosphere more pleasant and vibrant.

Taurus Career Today

Professionally, the day is likely to be a little shaky. You will have to establish your authority over your subordinates to get your work done; else it is likely to remain in the backburner for long. Those looking for a promotion or an increment in salary will have to wait for the right time.

Taurus Health Today

Your health will remain in top form. Putting your time in pursuing a creative workout routine will start to show its results on your health. A balanced meal, together with peaceful meditation, will become the key to a healthy life.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life will become smoother if you are willing to shun your possessive attitude. You will have to give more space to your partner to prevent negative feelings from creeping into your romantic relationship. Your spouse will be supportive of your ideas, making your bond stronger than before.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

