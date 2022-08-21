Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Family celebration awaits

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) Day seems moderate and you should try to avoid traveling or buying a vehicle today. You may have to work hard and burn your midnight oil to prepare a proper strategy to complete an important project on time. It's a good idea to work on your rhetorical and presentation skills to get recognition at work. Purchasing or selling property can be a good idea today as stars are favouring your financial condition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some may celebrate birthdays or anniversaries with family members and have a terrific day. Your spouse may show affection and appreciate every effort you make to please him or her. Those who are skipping workout or meditation classes, they should start exercising regularly in order to stay fit and fine.

What lies further? Know more:

Taurus Finance Today: Your hard work and past investments may pay off in the form of brimming bank balance. You may reveal your affection to kids by buying them something expensive they need.

Taurus Family Today: This is an excellent day; you may shift to your new home and spend time in decorating and organizing it the way you want. Homemakers may be excited about meeting with old friends. You may feel deeper bond with your kids.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Career Today: You may start setting up new business with one of your colleagues. Today may be your day as you may get a chance to show off your skills and get appreciation from clients. Some may pursue advance degrees.

Taurus Health Today: You may be busy discussing important things about your health with your doctor and feel confident about your new fitness routine. It's good to make required adjustments in your lifestyle to get better results.

Taurus Love Life Today: Your bond and connection with your beloved may play an important role in your life and boost your confidence. Singles may find a perfect life partner. Married couples may have a great time and may go out for a romantic dinner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Marron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON