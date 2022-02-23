Taurus Daily Horoscope for February 23: Trust your instinct

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

It is highly advised to complete all crucial duties before dusk breaks. Try to proceed with caution and prevent haste. Make efforts to prevent any situation from turning aggressive. Family expenses may go up. Stay humble and optimistic. There are chances of unexpected gainful returns. Be ready for them and avoid negligence. Open yourself to new things. Maintain continuity in tasks at hand and focus on the arrangements. Be careful while operating motor vehicle. Students will get exciting prospects to pursue. Don’t get bogged down by global negativities. Today you need to focus within and spread good vibes around. Doing spadework beforehand shall prove to the best decision you ever made. All your hard work seems to have paid off. Time is right to take important decisions. You can also window shop across new channels to invest. Some difficult decisions may be needed to be taken but be confident in yourself and trust your instinct.

Taurus Finance Today

Income is likely to be great today. Expect some useful advice in form of a suggestion from an acquaintance. Go all out for any money matter that you have been holding up.

Taurus Family Today

You are likely to spend a satisfactory day with family and realize their boundless love for you, which will fill you with gratitude. Let them know how you feel for them. It is a good day to call on friends and loved ones to spend a memorable time together.

Taurus Career Today

You may miss out on a good career opportunity. Business decisions may further get delayed. Work steadily to be able to make of the best that you can get today.

Taurus Health Today

Things look good on health front. Continue a balanced diet and make health your priority. You may enhance your exercise regimen. Some aspects of your routine are about to witness a dramatic shift, so gear up for change.

Taurus Love Life Today

You are likely to crave for some romantic attention. Plan some activities together to feel closeness. Pay attention to your partner’s mannerism as you shall find some warm love gestures in them.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

