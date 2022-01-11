Taurus Daily Horoscope for Jan 11: Exercise caution

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you are likely to gain significant output in many aspects of life. New possibilities and opportunities may mark the beginning of an exciting stage. You may get to make important decisions about your future. Your wisdom and a changed perspective towards everything are likely to bring a vast change in your stance. Emotional setbacks on the personal front may slow you down; but you should not be affected by it, as it is only a temporary phase. Those inclined creatively may get a chance to rediscover their true potential. This may be a fruitful time for you to grow as an individual. Your social front is likely to be quite happening and you may be in the limelight for all the right reasons. Students may perform well in their examinations, bringing cheer at home. Property matters need to be kept on hold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today

On the economic front, you are likely to find an additional source of income, which may bring monetary gains. Profits from past investments are foreseen. Putting money in speculative schemes may augur well for the future.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, there may be some ups and downs. Disagreements may disrupt homely peace and accord. However, children may brighten your day. Work towards understanding each other better and strengthening the ties.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, the day seems promising. You may get to enjoy the fruits of your past labour as seniors are likely to be impressed with your working style and efficiency. You may be suitably rewarded for it too.

Taurus Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the health front, you may receive mixed results. A few underlying conditions might need immediate attention. However, a good diet, sporting activities and regular meditation are likely to bring overall wellness.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, singles are likely to enter into a new relationship, which may not turn out to be as wholesome as expected. Recently married couples may need time for mutual affection and intimacy to grow between them.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026