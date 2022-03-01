Taurus Daily Horoscope for March 01: Astro predictions for family front

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, your independence and ability to work on your terms are likely to bring you laurels in your daily routine. This may positively reflect in the tasks that you undertake - be it on your professional or your personal front. Your resolve to achieve success may make you chart your path, taking you closer to your goals. With a receptive mind, you are likely to be more open to fresh ideas and different perspectives, thus gaining more close associates in the process. This may change your way of thinking too. Your stubbornness to bring improvements in yourself may make you work on your shortcomings. You are likely to break new ground. You may be drawn towards independent individuals like you. Property matters are likely to be solved amicably. Long overdue travel plans with friends may materialize soon.

Taurus Finance Today

You may come across a lucrative investment scheme today. Weighing its pros and cons before putting money in it may help you avoid losses. Investments made in shares and stocks are likely to bring good gains.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, you may get to spend more time in the company of your children, which is likely to keep your loved ones in a cheerful mood. An atmosphere of peace and calm is likely to prevail at home.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, your efficiency may be hampered due to the excess workload pouring in. You may be unable to handle current assignments properly due to distractions, which may affect your upcoming promotion.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, your interest in sports may help you stay in perfect shape. Recreational activities may relieve stress. However, the ailment of any kind should not be ignored or they may aggravate later, creating troubles.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, past misunderstandings are likely to be resolved due to your and your beloved’s mutual understanding. Placing your trust in each other is likely to bring you two closer and strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026