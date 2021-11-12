Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope for Nov 12: Enjoy an amazing day ahead!

Dear Taurus, do not take charge of anyone unless they are intimidated. Overall it is going to be a good day with a good amount of cash inflow and a romantic time with your beloved.
Venus being the ruling planet, you could be obsessed with the material things of the world.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:04 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus are endowed with great strength both in terms of physical nature and mental stability. Taurus do not limit themselves for anything. Taureans are not only tough; they are patient and posed too. They do not take charge of anyone unless they are intimidated. As Taurus is the earth sign, they can be extremely grounded. They are extremely well calculated and lead a life with good plan. Venus being the ruling planet, you could be obsessed with the material things of the world. However, it might be a bad idea to consider travelling today. Over all it is going to be a good day with a good amount cash inflow and a romantic time with your beloved. Let us now hop on to see the daily chances of activities for this day.

Taurus Finance Today

Retailers are likely to reap in good profits today. You may have a good chance to buy a property for the best deal to expand your assets.

Taurus Family Today

Cheers to all the Taurus out there, you may have a great family time today. Your children might make you happy by getting excellent results in their mid-term examinations.

Taurus Career Today

Miraculous things do not happen until you work for it. So, if you are waiting for the appraisal without giving your best, then you may be disappointed today. Some of you may have a cheerful time in your workplace.

Taurus Health Today

Taurus may have a satisfactory mental and physical health, but you have to be careful enough while travelling. Do use helmets for your own protection and stay safe.

Taurus Love Life Today

Lovely Taurus, you seem have a romantic night today. The best seems to come out from the two of you. Express your love, don't hold back in doubt.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

 

Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

