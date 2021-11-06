Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: We see profits!

Dear Taurus, it’s a good time to put your travel plans into action. Chances of earning handsome profits are very high. Remain healthy with your continuous efforts to improve your lifestyle.
You are dependable and your personal as well as professional contacts may look up to you in times of need.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:04 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, your ambition and enthusiasm are likely to help you accomplish your goals no matter how difficult they are to achieve. You must follow your gut feeling in any task that you undertake to reap its benefits to the fullest. Your wit and charm may help you win many friends and keep you happy throughout the day. You are dependable and your personal as well as professional contacts may look up to you in times of need. Legal issues related to an ancestral property may be sorted out without any hassles. Students may fare well in their academics. Right now, is a good time to put your travel plans in action, which had been pending for long.

Taurus Finance Today

Your economic front may be very promising as you may be able to successfully add another source of income to gain profits. Chances of earning handsome profits from an existing trade or business venture are very high.

Taurus Family Today

Your domestic life may be blissful, as your relatives and friends may keep you entertained during celebration of an occasion at home. You may go on a trip outdoor with your family, which is likely to bring you closer to your loved ones.

Taurus Career Today

The day may not be very favourable for you professionally. A work transfer is on the cards, which could go against your wishes. You need to be discreet about your ideas as jealous colleagues might take advantage of your situation.

Taurus Health Today

You may remain healthy with your continuous efforts to improve your lifestyle. A disciplined life, which includes nutritious diet, regular exercises and yoga, may keep you fit and fine. You may experience a sense of overall wellbeing.

Taurus Love Life Today

Today, you may have some bitter experiences in love life. Your partner may be upset with your laidback attitude in romance. Planning fun activities together and spending more time with your beloved is likely to add spice to your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

 

