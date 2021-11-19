Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 19: We see profits coming!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

With your innate qualities and strength, you are likely to stay balanced even under the toughest circumstances. Give your best shot in everything you do and success is likely to be yours. Luck is all set to tilt in your favour and your perseverance and endurance are likely to help you achieve the goals you have set focus on. Do not be complacent and keep bringing changes in yourself. Mould yourself according to situations and you are likely to leave a mark in all walks of life. Your popularity on the social front might invite jealousy from some; but you need to enjoy the moments as they come. Giving a good account of yourself on the academic front is likely to be forgone conclusion for some. Driving around in a new vehicle cannot be ruled out. Some of you can go in for image makeover.



Taurus Finance Today

Your financial position remains strong and you are likely to gain profits from a side business. You may save surplus capital that you receive from speculations for future use. Investment in land may keep bringing steady income.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, the day may not be very fruitful. There may be clashes among family members over insignificant issues and harmony may be disrupted. Fulfil your domestic responsibilities to maintain peace at home.

Taurus Career Today

Your professional front brings mixed results for you. Hard work and meticulousness may bring success. However, procrastination regarding work might not bring you the desired outcome. Promotion may be delayed.

Taurus Health Today

Your health is at its peak both physically and mentally. Your active participation in sporting activities with fitness-conscious friends might boost your energy levels and bring happiness. With spiritual practices, you may be able to maintain mental peace.



Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to remain blissful. There may be mutual attraction between you and your beloved and you are likely to enjoy intimate moments in each other’s company. Cherish the time spent with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Deep Sky Blue

