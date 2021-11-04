Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 4: Monetary benefits on the way!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The day is likely to present to you a few astonishing ideas and opportunities. Surprises may be on your cards today. Gear up for an exciting time ahead. The day is likely to bring new tidings and your bad times may disappear sooner than you think. You may be able to finish off your outstanding tasks effortlessly without much difficulty or help from outside sources. The stars have aligned in your favour and you are likely to gain recognition for your hard work and dedication. Patience and perseverance are likely to pay you off well. Your diligence and meticulousness may come to your aid on your professional front. However, like the bull - your sun sign - you may become stubborn and obstinate at times. Keep this attitude in check to win people over.

Taurus Finance Today

Your financial front is likely to be satisfactory today. However, expenses are likely to increase and you might have to rely on your savings to make up for the loss. Those engaged in business may receive small profits from their venture.

Taurus Family Today

Seniors are likely to participate actively in organizing an auspicious event at home. This may encourage you to create a happy domestic atmosphere. However, some frictions amongst family members are foreseen towards the end of the day.

Taurus Career Today

The day predicts favorable time as far as your professional front is concerned. You are likely to achieve your targets before time, which may impress your bosses. You can expect monetary benefits for your sincere efforts.

Taurus Health Today

Paying attention to your health is likely to keep you stress-free. You may make dietary changes, which is likely to give you a sense of overall wellbeing. Relaxation techniques and sports may keep you fit and fine.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the day promises to be fun. You are likely to be smitten by your beloved and may take extra efforts to spice up your love life. You may enjoy intimate moments together in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026