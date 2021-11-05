Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 5: Stars will shine your day!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus are self-driven and move ahead in life. Represented by the Bull, Taurus can be stubborn and forceful. They can also be over possessive towards material things as well as towards their life partner. Even though they seem highly tempered they have great level of patience. But they are also genuine lovers and can go to any length to prove their love. They are protective in nature and always stand up for protecting their loved ones. They believe in working hard and always think and work towards achieving it. You shall have a good day, Taurus, with great time to be spent along with your family members. Having seen the gist of the overall day, now let’s see the rest of the part of or the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today

The money that you owe from your friends is likely to be transferred to your account. Some of you may see a slight dip in your daily business sales today.

Taurus Family Today

It's time to peddle around and have fun with your folks, get together, play up games, if you are far away from your family members, check out for online games.

Taurus Career Today

Continue to work hard, you will soon be rewarded for your work. It might be a good day to give your ideas the wings to fly to its potential height. Students are likely to excel in your academics.

Taurus Health Today

Health is wealth as they state, all your efficiency lies in the quality of your health. Keep a focus on your health as you do. Introduce yourself to new ways of health care routine to keep yourself fit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Love Life Today

Your partner has your back. Reward each other with love. It might be a good idea to go on a date to keep up the spice in your relationship. If you need to express your love to someone from a long time, go ahead as it might be the best time

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026