Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: Be patient and calm today!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you are likely to experience that your fundamental traits are being challenged. Change is likely in all facets of life, so you will have to be prepared to accept it as it will yield positive results. Things will fall in place and allow you to enjoy the beauties of life. You will start to tackle smaller issues first, gradually shifting focus on bigger ones, eventually managing to tick everything off your pending list. Some curious and interesting events are on the cards for you. Approach them with a clear mindset. Be patient and calm as you are likely to be more than happy with the new opportunities that have come your way.

Taurus Finance Today

Today you may find that money is likely to keep rolling in from unexpected sources, which will strengthen your monetary status. An amount you had loaned to someone in the past may be returned with interest.

Taurus Family Today

There are likely to be some misunderstandings in your family, which may keep everyone in a tense mood. Do not act on an impulse to preserve domestic harmony. Try to resolve the problem tactfully.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, you may have to amp your efforts to get your pending tasks done before you take up new ones. This will not only impress your bosses but is also likely to open doors to new opportunities for you.

Taurus Health Today

You are likely to be in the pink of health today. Your dietary modifications and regular exercising routine will show a positive effect on your overall wellbeing. Yoga and meditation will strengthen your mental power.

Taurus Love Life Today

Today, you are likely to communicate your innermost feelings to your romantic partner, who will reciprocate in a positive way. Make the most of this opportunity to enjoy a blissful time together and fortify your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

