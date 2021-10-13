Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 13: A fresh start in career

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to bask in the glory of your achievements today. Your social status is likely to elevate and your friends and close associates will treat you like a star! With this run of good luck, you will attract even more admiration on your personal and professional front. You need to make the most of the contacts you make during this period as they are likely to help you in the long run. You will be receptive to change and accessible to those who seek advice. Keep your rigid nature in check for your own good. Students will have to put in special efforts to succeed on their academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today

You are likely to build up your savings as the surplus amount from speculative sources will fortify your financial position. Now is the right time for you to make a long-term investment in schemes that bring steady profits.

Taurus Family Today

The day brings happiness on your domestic front today. A suitable marriage proposal for a youngster at home is likely to be finalized, adding to the cheer and joy in your family relationships.

Taurus Career Today

Students, fresh out of college and looking for a suitable job, will have to wait longer to make a head start in their careers. Be wary of some jealous colleagues, as they might create hindrances in your chances of a salary hike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, it is the right time to pay attention to your stomach ailments and make diet changes a top priority. You are likely to turn to more plant-based foods to stay fit.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your romantic partner is likely to become the foundation of your support and your love for each other will deepen in the coming time. You will go on a weekend getaway with your beloved to enjoy the ecstasies of love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874