Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 14: Postpone new ventures

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

It's a good day and domestic harmony will make you happy and content. Property disputes may settle down today and it will take the load off from your shoulders.

Today you find it hard to concentrate on work and may face some issues. Those who deal with any business may face ups and downs. Your good health will allow you to visit your friends or attend a family or social event. An excellent trip is on the cards for some.

Find out more about this day, read ahead!

Taurus Finance Today

Your stable financial condition will bring peace of mind. Some of you may plan to invest in the home renovation or buying a new home. There is also a possibility to get good returns from past investments.

Taurus Family Today

A cheerful environment and the arrival of a new guest at home will make you feel blessed. Your parents may visit you. Try to be available for elders in need. Family members will also enjoy the harmonious environment at home.

Taurus Career Today

Those who are planning to start a new venture should postpone this plan as stars are not in your favour at this moment. Those who are waiting for a promotion may have to wait for a while longer. You may get some challenging project that requires additional efforts from your end.

Taurus Health Today

Your efforts and determination will help you beat a prolonged health issue. Those who have been hitting the gym to get back in shape may achieve their fitness goals soon. Keeping a check on your diet will surely be helpful.

Taurus Love Life Today

Disagreements between the couple will settle down soon. Love birds may plan short trips or a long drive that will turn out rewarding and fulfilling. You may also get a pleasant surprise from your lover or spouse.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Light Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874