Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 5: An usual day in professional life

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus, this is a favourable day, so try to make the most of it. You will have good health and your mind will be filled with positive thoughts. Though you have already planned and finalized a property to invest in, your stars are not in favour to go with this deal. You should seek expert advice or research a bit more to find beneficial deals.

Your stable financial condition will allow you to explore new income opportunities or buy something expensive. Family members will support your ideas and encourage you to try something new.

How stars have planned your day, just find out

Taurus Finance Today

New income opportunities and lucrative investment deals are knocking at your door. Since you are in good shape on the financial front, so make the most of them. Those who have just started a new venture may start earning profit from it.

Taurus Family Today

A cheerful and celebratory aura is foreseen for some. Homemakers may try something new and expect your involvement too. You will also enjoy the company of your spouse and kids today.

Taurus Career Today

Those who are in jobs may have a normal day at work. Businessmen may have to plan client meetings or business trips today. It's high time to think about switching jobs or hone your skills.

Taurus Health Today

Your health will allow you to plan something big on the family front. You will have all the energy to organize an event and attend to your guests today at home. Some may get a chance to spend quality time with elders in the family and their suggestions will work for you.

Taurus Love Life Today

You will find the partner of your dream and feel blessed on the love front. This is the right time to develop understanding and take care of each other's needs. Some may hear wedding bells soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

