Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 5: An usual day in professional life
horoscope

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 5: An usual day in professional life

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:05 AM IST
You will have good health and your mind will be filled with positive thoughts.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus, this is a favourable day, so try to make the most of it. You will have good health and your mind will be filled with positive thoughts. Though you have already planned and finalized a property to invest in, your stars are not in favour to go with this deal. You should seek expert advice or research a bit more to find beneficial deals. 

 

Your stable financial condition will allow you to explore new income opportunities or buy something expensive. Family members will support your ideas and encourage you to try something new.

How stars have planned your day, just find out

Taurus Finance Today 

New income opportunities and lucrative investment deals are knocking at your door. Since you are in good shape on the financial front, so make the most of them. Those who have just started a new venture may start earning profit from it.

Taurus Family Today

A cheerful and celebratory aura is foreseen for some. Homemakers may try something new and expect your involvement too. You will also enjoy the company of your spouse and kids today.

Taurus Career Today

RELATED STORIES

Those who are in jobs may have a normal day at work. Businessmen may have to plan client meetings or business trips today. It's high time to think about switching jobs or hone your skills.

Taurus Health Today

Your health will allow you to plan something big on the family front. You will have all the energy to organize an event and attend to your guests today at home. Some may get a chance to spend quality time with elders in the family and their suggestions will work for you.

Taurus Love Life Today

You will find the partner of your dream and feel blessed on the love front. This is the right time to develop understanding and take care of each other's needs. Some may hear wedding bells soon. 

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope taurus astrology taurus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aries Daily Horoscope for October 5: Here's what is on your cards

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 4

Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Some surprise is awaiting you!

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Stars are in your favour today!
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP