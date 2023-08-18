Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 18, 2023 predicts wealth issues

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no trouble will affect you today

Have a happy romantic life today backed by a good professional one. Both your wealth and health can have minor issues and handle them smartly today.

Stay happy today in the love life. Professionally you are good. However, both health and wealth can trouble you and take appropriate steps. Do not make heavy investments in the stock market today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Hand love-related problems with a mature mind. Be sensitive while discussing certain topics in the relationship. Do not accuse the partner of something and never indulge in violence of any sort. Some Taurus natives will lose their temper which may cause serious issues. New lovers need to spend time together to know each other. Avoid any romantic relationship with your co-worker as this can negatively impact your professional life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenge will be there. But you will get opportunities to prove your mettle. Those who are keen to quit the job can update their resume on a job portal as calls for interviews will come in. Maintain a good rapport with co-workers and management. Your superiors will be supportive today and ensure you show punctuality and discipline at the workplace.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial troubles may cause problems today. This will be more visible when you have prior engagements at home including a celebration or a religious event. However, you will manage with the support of a relative or spouse. Today is not good to shop for luxury items. You should also stay away from speculative business as well as the stock market. Avoid big spending as well as donating money to charity today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be fragile today. Though the horoscope states no major hiccup, some Taurus natives may develop heart issues, kidney ailments, or lung infections in the first part of the day. A senior person at home may be hospitalized. Pregnant women should avoid adventurous games. Children should b careful while playing. Senior Taurus natives must also b careful while using the staircase.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

