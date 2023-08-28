Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2023 predicts plan smart investments

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are gentle and calm in attitude

Today, your romantic relationship will be good and professional success will be there. Plan smart investments as financial health is also great today.

The love life will be good and talk more to make it stronger. No professional challenge will affect your performance. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Handle romance-related problems with an open mind. Your aim is to resolve the crisis and not to drag it further. Be a patient listener today and spend more time with your partner. Express love as the partner expects that. Some Taurus natives, especially males will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old affair. However, married Taurus natives need to be careful to not hurt the marital life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will be there today but you will handle them efficiently. Resolve the problems with the immediate superiors at the workplace and also ensure you are productive. Bring innovative concepts to the meeting table and you’ll find many takers. If you are keen to switch jobs, wait for a day or two. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to work hard. Businessmen can expand their partnerships today as they will sign new deals, especially in the first half of the day.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth carefully. Though financially you are good, some unexpected expenses may come up which may alter the money plans. You can also utilize the wealth to renovate the home. Some Taurus natives will buy home appliances in the first half of the day. A legal issue will need you to spend a big amount today. A sibling or a senior member of the family will also need financial support for medical care.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. However, children may develop viral fever which you need to be careful of. Some Taurus natives will also have mental stress-related issues which require a proper balancing of their personal and professional life. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

