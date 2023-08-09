Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023 predicts a positive change

Daily Horoscope Prediction says No negativity exist around you

Talk openly in a relationship to end issues. The chaos at office needs to be managed. There can be health issues but financially you will be good today.

Be tolerant and patient in your love life to resolve the existing crisis. You will have a good life. At office, criticisms will be there but learn to overcome them. While financial status will be good, you need to handle health issues today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the relationship today and you will see the output. No egos will work out today and you need to surrender every issue in front of love. Loyalty is crucial today. You should also stay away from extramarital relationships. You need to have a little control of your anger and temperament as that would be helpful to drive you to lead a good relationship. Communication should be handled very carefully with your partner.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your search for a job ends today. Job seekers will have the last smile today as they will receive a positive response. Some students who have a plan to move abroad will also clear major hurdles today. Handle the work pressure with confidence. Some entrepreneurs will have innovative concepts that they will want o implement today. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions. Instead, think deep over before you make the right call.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good today. Businessmen will receive good returns and professionals can expect a hike in their salary. You may win a legal dispute over the property, which means a fortune in your coffer. Some Taurus natives will also financial assistance from the family of their spouse today. Those who have children studying abroad will need money to pay the tuition fees.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Those Taurus natives who have cardiac problems need to be careful today. Do not smoke today and take a healthy diet packed with nutrients and vitamins. Some children will develop stomach-related infections which will stop them from attending school. Drink plenty of water and avoid junk food to stay healthy. Female Taurus natives may also get pregnant today, which is a positive note.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

