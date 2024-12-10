Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024 predicts better opportunities

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for opportunities to excel Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024. Despite friction in the first half of the day, you both will spend time together.

Consider better moments to excel in love. Look for opportunities to take your career to the next level. Monetary issues do not exist today and health is good.

Explore love today and also take new opportunities in your job to get the best results. You are safe in terms of investments and this will also prompt you to try more options. No major health issue will also trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No major crisis will come up in the love affair. Despite friction in the first half of the day, you both will spend time together. Spare time for the lover and indulge in activities that you both love. Respect the privacy of the partner and also consider the preferences while you make decisions. An outsider may try to derail your relationship and it is vital to warn the partner about this. Married females should not go back to the ex-lover.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see new challenges. There can be tremors in the form of office politics and you may also be careful to stay away from controversies. Be careful while making statements in the team as this may be used against you by a coworker in the coming day. Businessmen may face minor troubles in the partnership but things will be sorted out in a day or two. You may also launch a new venture today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

This is a good time for investments but you need to keep your eyes open and must be selective. However, today you will not find success in online lottery. A relative may require financial help from you. Ensure you provide this. Some females may buy a new property while male Taurus natives will be happy to settle a monetary issue involving a friend. Businessmen will clear the dues and will also receive funds from promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Keep a distance from junk food and have more nutritious stuff. Drink plenty of water and consume more veggies and fruits. Avoid any form of argument or confrontation that may seriously impact mental health. Children may complain about toothache and this may also stop them from attending school. The second part of the day is good for medical surgery.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)