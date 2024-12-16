Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024 predicts a vibrant romantic life

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle pressure diligently Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024. Professional success will be your companion.

The vibrant romantic life is backed by supreme professional performance. Overcome the monetary issues with proper care. Health requires special attention.

Stay cool in the love affair and shower love unconditionally. Professional success will be your companion. Today is not good for long-term investments and keeping a distance from the stock market. Health may give you a tough time.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Consider a romantic dinner where you may express your feelings to the lover and also make decisions related to the future. Your lover will be sincere in dealings and this will bring happiness in life. Avoid arguments despite disagreements. You should also not delve into the unpleasant past and not open up the healed wounds. Do not let a third person interfere in the love affair. An office romance may look fabulous on paper but can be troublesome in real life. This will be disastrous for married natives today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue working hard and this can bring in positive results. A senior may have an issue with you and this may lead to arguments at the workplace, especially at team meetings. Do not let the emotions burst out as this can lead to the disastrous situation today. Instead, handle this tremor diplomatically. Freelancing work would add more revenue to your work and more reputation to your efforts. Entrepreneurs will launch new ideas. Your creative ideas will play a big role in making the business a success.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there. This may prevent you from major monetary decisions today. Do not get into monetary discussions with friends as this may lead to tremors. Avoid large-scale monetary decisions and instead focus on saving money. You may try mutual funds but do not invest in the stock market. Businessmen will see funds through promoters but today is not the right time to sign new partnership deals.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health today. Children may develop bruises while playing. There can also be ailments associated with the chest and stomach but they will not be serious. Keep oily and spicy food off the plate. Instead have more fruits and vegetables. Seniors with breathing issues will require medical attention. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)