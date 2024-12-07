Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 07, 2024 predicts recognition at the office soon

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, have a great day packed with fun Deep love and professional success are the highlights of the day. Ensure you show no hesitation to pick up new tasks. Both health & health are normal. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 07, 2024: Both health & health are normal.

Ensure your love life is intact. At the office, there will be opportunities to prove your mettle. Financially you’ll be strong but health demands special attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Continue the commitment in the relationship and this will help you overcome the major hurdles in the form of egos. Spar time for the lover. However, while you sit together, avoid unpleasant conversations. Today, your partner may be adamant and this may create a minor ruckus. There can be monetary disputes between couples and it is your responsibility to settle them amicably. Married couples should think about family expansion. Single natives can confidently approach the crust to express their feelings.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you take up new tasks that will also add value to the profile. Scientists, doctors, professors, authors, and automobile engineers will have a good day however bankers and accountants need to be a little careful in the first half of the day. You may also appear for job interviews with confidence as you may be hired on a good package. Some male natives will be victims of office gossip and be careful while dealing with subordinates of the opposite gender.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

The inflow might be good enough to repay loans and debts. You may also purchase essentials or repair the home. However, buying jewelry is not a good option. Those who want to try their luck in the stock market can go ahead with the idea. Businessmen will be happy to see good returns. Launch new ventures in foreign countries and you’ll get good returns. Invest in shares or stocks with confidence.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Handle health issues carefully. There will be some troubles associated with diabetes or high blood pressure. However, you don’t need to panic as this will be resolved in a short time. There can also be problems related to sleeplessness and breathing issues today. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)