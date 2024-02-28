Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts prosperity
Read Taurus daily horoscope for February 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Troubleshoot the romantic issues & this promises a happy day.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the issues with a positive note
Troubleshoot the romantic issues & this promises a happy day. Officially you will do well. You are good at making financial decisions and health is normal.
Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks. Settle the romance-related issues and spend more time with the lover. Both health and wealth are also at your side.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You will see major changes in your life today. While single Taurus natives will be happy to find new love and propose, the Taurus natives who are already in a relationship will get approval from their parents and will also make a call on marriage. You may also be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover and may get back into the old relationship. However, married natives need to stay out of it to save the marriage.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Be diligent at the workplace. Your discipline and commitment will win accolades today. Some new tasks will be assigned and take them as opportunities to prove their mettle. If you are keen to switch the job, update the profile on job portals and wait for calls. Students planning to move abroad for higher studies will receive good news. Be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a good rapport with the seniors.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Prosperity will permit you to make diligent decisions. There will be additional income from part-time work or you may also legally inherit a family prosperity. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the home or even buy a vehicle. You are also good to invest in real estate. Some Taurus natives will need to spend on medical expenses for a sibling and ensure they have enough money in the bank account.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead, go for a healthy diet. There can be problems associated with the lungs and you would need to consult a doctor. Some seniors may have breath-related issues. Children may develop bruises while playing and this will not be serious.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
