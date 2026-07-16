Punjab official’s suicide: Ex-minister Laljit Bhullar denied bail

An Amritsar court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of AAP MLA from Patti and former transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in connection with the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. On May 20, Punjab Police filed a 500-page chargesheet against former transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Additional sessions judge Sanjeev Kundi declined Bhullar’s plea for bail.

Shivraj Singh appeared in court as public prosecutor, while Puneet Zakhmi was the defence counsel. Advocate Satnam Singh appeared on behalf of the complainant, according to information.

The case pertains to the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a 45-year-old official of the warehousing corporation, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Amritsar on March 21 after consuming a poisonous substance.

Before the toxin took effect, Randhawa recorded a 12-second video on his mobile phone, stating that he had taken the extreme step out of fear of Laljit Bhullar. Based on the complaint by Randhawa’s wife Upinder Kaur, police registered an FIR against Laljit, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his personal assistant Dilbag Singh under charges of abetment to suicide. Later, a section of destruction of evidence was also added to the FIR.

However, even four months after the incident, only Laljit has been arrested. On May 20, Punjab Police filed a 500-page chargesheet against him.