    Taurus Horoscope Today for January 17, 2026: Astro tips to help you overcome work hurdles

    Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Stay happy in the relationship. New tasks at the workplace will test your caliber today.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 5:35 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep egos away

    Stay happy in the relationship. New tasks at the workplace will test your caliber today. Prosperity permits smart investments. Health can be an issue today.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Settle the chaos in the love affair and spend more time in the relationship. Your commitment will work out at the office. Prefer safe investments. Health demands more attention.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Be sensitive in the relationship. There can be trouble related to the emotions of the lover. The partner may sound aggressive or stubborn. This will create issues in the love affair. Spend more time with your lover. Take the initiative to settle the issues of the past. You both must also be supportive of each other. Single male natives may find new love today. The day is also good to propose, as the response will be positive.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment to the workplace will be questioned. There will be challenges associated with office politics. You should be careful about the deadlines. A task may seem too tough to accomplish. However, you will succeed in completing it. IT, healthcare, aviation, banking, automobile, media, and legal professionals will have a tight schedule. Some authors will also publish a book today. Entrepreneurs should not hesitate to expand their business or be experimental. You will sign new deals, which may improve your financial condition.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. The second part of the day is good to invest in speculative business. The second part of the day is good for settling financial issues involving a friend. Some people will resolve financial disputes within the family. Entrepreneurs can confidently expand their businesses as there will be no shortage of funds today. You may also consider buying expensive gifts or donating to charity in the second half of the day.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    Minor issues related to health will come up. Seniors will have pain at joints, and children may complain about oral health issues. You may also develop infections in the eyes or nose. Viral fever, sore throat, pain in joints, and digestive issues may also be present. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in hilly terrains today. Do not lift heavy objects above the head, as minor injuries may happen.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

