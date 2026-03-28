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    Taurus Horoscope Today for March 28, 2026: An auspicious day for job seekers

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Businessmen may also consider launching a new project or product today.

    Published on: Mar 28, 2026 4:26 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take a long leap to happiness

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Maintain a harmonious love life today, and do not pick up issues at the workplace. Ensure you handle the financial issues carefully. Your health is good today.

    There will be success in the relationship. Take up new roles at work that will prove your professional mettle. Maintain a standard expenditure, and health is also good.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Keep the love affair intact today. There will be hiccups associated with communication. You will face challenges associated with egos. The second part of the day is crucial for new lovers who also want the support of their parents. You may consider a vacation today, and can also take a call on the marriage. Some females will go back to their ex-lovers. However, this also involves risks. Married natives may also consider going the family way.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment at the workplace will bring positive results. You will clear client-related issues in a project, leading to a promotion or additional responsibilities. You will be happy to see an update in the paycheck. Some students will clear job interviews. There will also be success in partnerships. Those who are into politics and the entertainment show business need to be careful, as some conspiracies will happen. Businessmen may also consider launching a new project or product today.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. This will help you make crucial investments in the stock market. You need to be careful while discussing property within the family, as a relative or a sibling will criticize your efforts, leading to mental stress. Some natives will spend on medical reasons. There will also be success in buying or selling properties. Today is a good day to donate money to charity.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. Minor chest-related issues will be there. However, you will be good. You may recover from breathing-related issues. Some children may have bruises while playing. However, they won’t be serious. The second part of the day is good to join a gym or a yoga class. Females will complain about gynecological issues. Seniors must not miss their medications today. You should also follow all traffic rules while riding a bike.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Taurus Horoscope Today For March 28, 2026: An Auspicious Day For Job Seekers

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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