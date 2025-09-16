Taurus Horoscope Today for September 16, 2025: Minor clashes of opinion may happen

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Smile is your weapon Troubleshoot the love-related issues and ensure you meet the professional expectations. You will be successful in finance. Minor health issues may disturb you. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Take care of all love issues and also take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Your financial status permits smart investments. Handle the health issues carefully.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not hurt the emotions of the lover. You both should spare time to strengthen the bonding. Minor clashes of opinion may happen. However, this will not lead to serious issues in the love affair. Married male natives should not get hooked on a new relationship, as the marriage will be on the rocks. The second part of the day is good to propose, and single natives will be lucky to find someone special.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You may not be fortunate in your career. Continuous issues will come up, and you will also become a victim of office politics today. A senior may question your integrity, but do not lose your temper. Instead, respond to it through your performance. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Businessmen handling textiles, footwear, transport, electronics, automobile spare parts, and optical goods will see profits. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will also have good news.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be your companion. You may purchase certain household items and appliances, and you may also renovate the home today. While wealth will flow in, it is also good to make smart investments, including in the stock market. There will be medical requirements at home, and you may also contribute to that. You may also succeed in settling a monetary issue with a friend. Traders facing tax-related issues will be successful in settling them.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be cardiac issues, and those who are travelling should be careful not to take strain. Seniors must not lift heavy objects, while females will also have complaints related to skin issues. Oral health can be a concern for children. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. You may also pick the day to quit both tobacco and alcohol.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

