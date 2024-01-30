 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 30, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 30, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 30, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Jan 30, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a happy romantic relationship today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle troubles with a positive attitude

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 30, 2024. Your lover desires your presence and you must spend time together.

Have a happy romantic relationship today. Be creative at official tasks and you’ll see positive results. Minor financial issues demand smart money decisions.

Make the love life creative today. Be innovative when it comes to professional tasks. Handle wealth carefully while health is normal today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Resolve the disagreements of the past. Your lover desires your presence and you must spend time together. Sit together and discuss the future. Today is good to introduce your lover to the family. Single Taurus natives may find love today but analyze deeply before you make the final call. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful to not break the marital relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Professionalism is the need of the day. Display your mettle through productivity and crucial decisions at the workplace. Seniors and managers need to be more accommodating and must involve new members in team activities. This will positively reflect upon your performance. Businessmen handling textiles, computer accessories, footwear, electronic devices, and automobile spare parts will see good returns today. Some students planning to move abroad for higher studies will also have positive news.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Major financial issues may happen in the first part of the day. However, things will be resolved as the day progresses. You need to have a proper financial plan for the day and you should also curb the expenditure. Routine life will not be affected. Entrepreneurs will receive funds even from foreign sources. Some Taurus natives will receive assistance from spouses and siblings.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Today, Taurus natives will have no major medical issues. Despite minor infections, you will be fit to go to the office and school. But ensure you follow a balanced diet sans fat and oil. Stick on to a menu rich with veggies fruits, and nuts. Take all the necessary precautions while traveling. Remember to keep a first-aid box always with you. Seniors must be careful while boarding a bus or train. While you need to maintain a positive attitude in life, you must also stay away from alcohol and tobacco.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

