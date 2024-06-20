 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 20, 2024 predicts fortune in your academic | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 20, 2024 predicts fortune in your academic

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 20, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for June 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Do not give up to official pressure and instead overcome the hurdles.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay with the tide today

Do not give up to official pressure and instead overcome the hurdles. Give the best moments to love. Both your health and wealth will also be good today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 20, 2024: Both your health and wealth will also be good today.
Be romantic today and ensure you spare the best time for your partner. Give the best results at the office and keep your management happy. Financially you are strong today and your health will also be in good condition.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into arguments today with the lover and ensure you spend more time together. Avoid unpleasant conversations that may also hurt the sensibilities of your lover. You both should support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some natives will go for office romance. But ensure you do not compromise on the marital life. Married females may have minor trouble in the family life and an outsider can be a reason for this.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not miss the opportunity to prove the professional mettle. Some tasks will demand working additional hours while sales and marketing persons will also travel for job reasons. Healthcare and IT professionals along with lawyers and armed personas will have a tight schedule. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will have good news. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the day is a good option.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you need to be careful to save it for the rainy day. Today is good to repair the home or even buy a new one. The natives who are keen to invest can consider the stock market, trade, and speculative business. Some students will need finance to meet the education expenses at a university abroad. Avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative as you will have a tough time getting it back.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. Taurus females may develop gynecological issues but this won’t be serious. Children may complain about oral health issues while some seniors may have pain at joints and hips. Today is also a good time to skip smoking. Avoid mental stress and always stay in the company of people with a positive attitude. Stick to a healthy diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and nutrients.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

