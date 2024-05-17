Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts health complications in children

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be a lighthouse in the voyage of life Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Look for the best time to express your love.

Be expressive in your love life and take steps to deliver the best result in the office. You will see monetary growth today. Minor health issues will come up.

Spend more time in love and ensure you also take up new roles at the job. Handle wealth diligently today. Minor health issues can give you trouble

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Look for the best time to express your love. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may propose to the crush and expect a positive response. Some married Taurus natives will try to rekindle the old love affair which can create a ruckus in marital life. Do not hurt the feelings of your lover and also avoid unpleasant discussions which may lead to friction in life. Open communication is crucial today and some long-distance love affairs will develop complications that need immediate repair.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Show the professional mettle to deliver the best results at work. Your punctuality and discipline will help you stay in the good book of management. Some coworkers may accuse you of nepotism or favoritism which may impact the morale. However, stand to the criticism and face the challenges with utmost attention. Businessmen will succeed in signing new partnerships that will also bring changes in the business pattern today. Students will succeed in clearing the examination today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will pour in, prosperity will be there in the life. However, it is good to spend with care as you need to save for a rainy day. Avoid large-scale investments in stock trade and speculative business. You should also avoid large-scale contributions today. Some seniors will see good returns from previous investments. Avoid property disputes with siblings today which can also impact personal relationships.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may trouble you. There can be sore throat, viral fever, and digestion issues today seniors will have sleep-related issues and will need medical attention. Children will also complain about oral health issues. Females may have pregnancy-related issues but this won’t be serious. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)