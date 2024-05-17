 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts health complications in children | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts health complications in children

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 17, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for May 17, 2024 to know your daily astrological predictions. Minor health issues will come up.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be a lighthouse in the voyage of life

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Look for the best time to express your love.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Look for the best time to express your love.

Be expressive in your love life and take steps to deliver the best result in the office. You will see monetary growth today. Minor health issues will come up.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Spend more time in love and ensure you also take up new roles at the job. Handle wealth diligently today. Minor health issues can give you trouble

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Look for the best time to express your love. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may propose to the crush and expect a positive response. Some married Taurus natives will try to rekindle the old love affair which can create a ruckus in marital life. Do not hurt the feelings of your lover and also avoid unpleasant discussions which may lead to friction in life. Open communication is crucial today and some long-distance love affairs will develop complications that need immediate repair.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Show the professional mettle to deliver the best results at work. Your punctuality and discipline will help you stay in the good book of management. Some coworkers may accuse you of nepotism or favoritism which may impact the morale. However, stand to the criticism and face the challenges with utmost attention. Businessmen will succeed in signing new partnerships that will also bring changes in the business pattern today. Students will succeed in clearing the examination today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will pour in, prosperity will be there in the life. However, it is good to spend with care as you need to save for a rainy day. Avoid large-scale investments in stock trade and speculative business. You should also avoid large-scale contributions today. Some seniors will see good returns from previous investments. Avoid property disputes with siblings today which can also impact personal relationships.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may trouble you. There can be sore throat, viral fever, and digestion issues today seniors will have sleep-related issues and will need medical attention. Children will also complain about oral health issues. Females may have pregnancy-related issues but this won’t be serious. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts health complications in children

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On