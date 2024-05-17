Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts health complications in children
Read Taurus daily horoscope for May 17, 2024 to know your daily astrological predictions. Minor health issues will come up.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be a lighthouse in the voyage of life
Be expressive in your love life and take steps to deliver the best result in the office. You will see monetary growth today. Minor health issues will come up.
Spend more time in love and ensure you also take up new roles at the job. Handle wealth diligently today. Minor health issues can give you trouble
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Look for the best time to express your love. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may propose to the crush and expect a positive response. Some married Taurus natives will try to rekindle the old love affair which can create a ruckus in marital life. Do not hurt the feelings of your lover and also avoid unpleasant discussions which may lead to friction in life. Open communication is crucial today and some long-distance love affairs will develop complications that need immediate repair.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Show the professional mettle to deliver the best results at work. Your punctuality and discipline will help you stay in the good book of management. Some coworkers may accuse you of nepotism or favoritism which may impact the morale. However, stand to the criticism and face the challenges with utmost attention. Businessmen will succeed in signing new partnerships that will also bring changes in the business pattern today. Students will succeed in clearing the examination today.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
As wealth will pour in, prosperity will be there in the life. However, it is good to spend with care as you need to save for a rainy day. Avoid large-scale investments in stock trade and speculative business. You should also avoid large-scale contributions today. Some seniors will see good returns from previous investments. Avoid property disputes with siblings today which can also impact personal relationships.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues may trouble you. There can be sore throat, viral fever, and digestion issues today seniors will have sleep-related issues and will need medical attention. Children will also complain about oral health issues. Females may have pregnancy-related issues but this won’t be serious. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
