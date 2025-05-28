Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2025, predicts good returns

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 28, 2025 09:51 PM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Businessmen will get good returns today.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not compromise on ethics

Devote more to the relationship and keep the partner engaged. Settle the professional challenges and prefer a balanced financial life for a safe tomorrow. 

Taurus Horoscope Today, May 28, 2025: Devote more to the relationship and keep the partner engaged.(Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today, May 28, 2025: Devote more to the relationship and keep the partner engaged.(Freepik)

Troubleshoot the relationship issues and ensure you are a caring person. Work out to settle the issues in the job. Handle your health carefully and no major health issue will trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

Beware; some friction may erupt in your romantic life. The partner may not be happy with your attitude. This is something that you need to address today. There will also be issues related to a previous love affair which may seriously impact the free flow of love. Single females may expect a proposal while attending an official function or a family event. The second part of the day is good to discuss the relationship with parents and get their support.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

Those who are workaholics may have reasons to smile. Today, the organization needs your help. As you reach the office, tasks will be lined up. You may also require taking some tasks with immediate deadlines where you will require brushing up the skills. Team meetings will be tiring but you would be expected to come up with ideas that are acceptable for all. Your efforts will be identified by the seniors. In case you are responsible for a specific project, you may require negotiating.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

Ensure you have control over the expenditure. There will be property-related issues within the family and you should not be a part of it as this may mentally affect you. The second part of the day is good to buy a new property while you should stay away from investments in the stock market.  Businessmen will be successful in clearing all pending dues and may also get good returns today. 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

No major health issues will come up and you will also be good in terms of mental health. Regular light exercises like walking in a park can do wonders. Some children will have skin infections while seniors may require medical attention for vision-related problems. Control your diet and reduce the intake of both sugar and salt. Some ladies may complain about knee pain and gynecological issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
