Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 7, 2023 predicts business expansion

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in miracles

Resolve the romantic issues in the life while also enjoying a good professional life today. Both your health and wealth will be at your side throughout the day.

Be careful about office gossips and handle all professionals’ tasks diligently. Your love life will be cheerful but your health may not be good throughout the day. Handle wealth carefully.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Consider marriage as the day is auspicious to finalize things. Your parents will approve of the relationship. Those who are new to a relationship need to spend more time together. Some Taurus females will get proposals while attending a function or while at a restaurant. For those who have separated after a fight or difference of opinion, the day is good to patch up.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible while handling team affairs. A few team members will raise irrelevant points and will also try to derail the work. Ensure you stop such attempts and accomplish the tasks as demanded by the client. Utilize your communication skills at the negotiation table. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while using the money. Though you will see money flowing in, you shouldn’t spend it blindly as requirements will come up in the coming days. Some celebrations at your home will happen. You are expected to contribute a big amount. Similarly, you will also need money to repair the vehicle or house in a week. You need to have total control over the expenses.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Most Taurus natives will be good today. However, be careful about heart-related issues. Some females may also develop severe coughing and viral fever. Children may have throat pain or sneezing today. Seniors should spend more time indoors. Those who plan adventure sports need to be careful in the second half of the day. You should not miss medicines and must also drink plenty of water. Minor Taurus natives may suffer from bruises while playing but they will not be serious.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

