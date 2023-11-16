Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2023 predicts a positive outlook at work

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says confidence is your weapon today

Accept the changes in the love life and love the partner sincerely. Professionally and financially you’ll be successful. Take care of your health as well.

Handle all romance-related issues with diligence. Every new opportunity at the workplace is a chance to prove your mettle. While financial success gives you the liberty to make investment decisions, your health will also be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be ready for surprises today. You will see positive changes in the relationship today. Some love affairs that were on the verge of collapse may get a new lease of life. Handle situations smartly. Be positive about the troubles in the love affair and also approach issues on a positive note. An ex-lover may be back in the life which will also play a crucial role. You may also expect both financial and moral support from your partner in business ventures.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be serious at the workplace as the management will expect good results. Some professionals will not be able to deliver in the first half of the day. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Entrepreneurs can expand their business to new territories. Professionals seeking a job change can update their CVs as new interview calls will come. Those who are into IT, healthcare, hospitality, tourism, and civil engineering will see job opportunities abroad.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of wealth. Money will flow in from different sources and you may consider buying home appliances as well as jewelry. Today is also good to repair houses or to even buy a new vehicle. You will be happy to try financial luck in the stock market or speculative business. You may also see success in the online lottery today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while driving at night. You should avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. Some Taurus natives, especially seniors will develop respiratory issues in the second part of the day. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

