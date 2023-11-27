Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 27, 2023 advices exploring new options

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a man of principles

Celebrate love today and keep egos out of the relationship. The professional endeavors will bring in good results while financially you will do well today.

Resolve the minor issues in the love life and take up new responsibilities to prove the mettle at the workplace. Be ready to crack job interviews today and businessmen can launch new ideas. Financially you are stronger but health can be a concern.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There will be minor frictions in the love affair and it is crucial to settle them before things get out of hand. Be sincere in the dealings and your partner will appreciate this gesture. Those who prefer coming out of a relationship can pick the first half of the day. Though initial worries may be there, it is better to stay single than to get choked in a toxic relationship. Stay away from people with a negative attitude as it may impact your family life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Office politics is not your cup of tea today. Do not get into verbal fights with coworkers and also avoid controversies. Your success is based on the diplomacy you show at the workplace. This is also the time to explore different options. Attempt some new jobs. Businessmen should be careful while making major investments as some segments may not bring good results. Those who are into government jobs can expect a change in location.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good and this will help you make smart money-related decisions. Some Taurus natives may be able to resolve old financial disputes with a sibling while the chances of winning a legal dispute are also high. You may purchase certain household items and appliances and may also renovate the home today. While wealth will flow in, it is also good to make smart investments including in the stock market.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor ailments will be there but the routine life will not be affected. Be stress-free and stay away from negative vibes. It is good to keep a constant check on the diet. Avoid spicy food and aerated drinks and also cut down nicotine as today is good to give up smoking.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

