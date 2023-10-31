Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 31, 2023 predicts resolution of love troubles

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in actions

Resolve troubles in your love life while handling the official tasks diligently. Financial issues exist today. You will be good both in physical and mental health.

The success of the love life is in resolving all problems today. Focus on the job and you will win accolades for your performance. Minor financial issues can cause trouble while your health would be good throughout the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy in love. Some Taurus natives may lose their temper and this can cause serious troubles. Always make sure to pamper the lover. Today is good to engage in fun and creative activities. Those who are single may find new love today. You may come across someone special in the second half of the day but wait for a day or two to propose. Marriage is also on the cards.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace Some Taurus natives will feel exhausted today. Too much work pressure may impact health but be careful to maintain a balance between the both. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. Some students will clear the hurdles to join higher studies at foreign universities.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Major financial decisions are not permitted today. You should not even take financial actions at the office. The day is not good to buy a vehicle but you can go ahead with minor purchases including electronic devices and home appliances. Stay away from investments in the stock market. If you own a family business, the earnings from this source may not be as expected today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Some Taurus natives will develop skin-related infections that will need medical attention. Females who have given birth recently need to start exercising to be back in shape. Be careful about your diet and ensure you have more proteins and vitamins. Avoid Junk food and the sedentary lifestyle and also skip alcohol today. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON