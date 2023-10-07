Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts exciting love life

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks make you stronger

Have a fabulous love life backed by a busy office schedule and strong financial base. Minor health issues will be there and you need to be careful today.

Enjoy a fabulous love relationship. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. Be sensible while handling money. Minor health issues will cause trouble.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy today and make plans for a romantic weekend. You may play a night out to spend more time together. This is also a good time to discuss the future. Married Taurus females may get conceived and your relationship will have the full support of the parents. Some single Taurus natives may meet a special person but wait for a day or two to propose. Do not argue with the lover today and also take the initiative to settle the disputes.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Show your talent in tackling crucial situations. Some projects will need you to communicate and settle disputes with the client. Those who are into IT or technology-related jobs will need to stay overtime today. A few healthcare professionals will have opportunities to move abroad. Some students will get a chance to study abroad. If you have a plan to quit the job or switch to a new one, today is good to put down the paper as you may have interviews scheduled in the coming days.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Be sensible while using money today. Despite being prosperous, expenditure on luxury can cause troubles in the second half of the day. Some Taurus natives will clear all liabilities today. Businessmen will receive funds from even foreign sources which will benefit in expansion to new territories. Today is also good to invest in mutual funds or speculative business.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Beware of minor health issues. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention. You should also be careful while driving at night.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

