Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 19, 2023 predicts minor hiccups

20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have the power to lead the world

A fabulous love relationship backed up with productive professional life makes the day. Financially you are fortunate and your health is also good today.

Be happy in the relationship with a mature attitude. At the office, do not miss an opportunity to prove your proficiency. Smart financial handling will make you prosperous. Your health is also good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

A new relationship will commence in the first half of the day. To your surprise, you will fall in love with someone whom you have known for a long time. Female Taurus natives will be surprised to get a proposal from a coworker or a classmate today. Those who are already in a relationship can consider taking it to the next level by involving the parents. Female Taurus natives will find the backing of relatives today. Plan a romantic dinner tonight where you can also introduce the partner to the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor hiccups in the first half of the day, you will succeed in meeting the deadlines. New joiners need to strive to grab the attention of the seniors. Stay away from office politics and ensure your focus is on the assignments. Sales and marketing persons will have a tough time meeting the target. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Businessmen will find new partners and funds will easily flow in.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Today you will be blessed in terms of wealth. Despite minor financial troubles in the first half of the day, prosperity will come in, ensuring you have a great life. Some Taurus natives will win a legal battle over property and a few female Taurus natives will settle financial disputes with siblings. The second half of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle. Some seniors will divide the wealth among the children.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good and no major illness will be there. Minor respiratory issues will trouble females who may also have headaches. Seniors will have pain in the joints but this will not be serious. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

