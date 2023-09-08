Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 8, 2023 predicts a new source of income

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Feel the fun today

The love life will be positive and professional success will be there. While prosperity will be there in your life today & health will also be good throughout the day.

Avoid outside interferences in your romantic life today. Despite the major hurdles, you will be successful in your professional life. Your health will be good throughout the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will see many positive things happening in the life. Some relationships that were on the brink of collapse will get a new lease of life. Talk openly and this will resolve most issues in life. Single Taurus natives may find a new flame in the second half of the day. And you can confidently propose that this time is the best for it. Value the relationship and do not insult the lover during arguments today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be careful in your professional life. You may be a victim of office politics and this may down your morale. However, you need to overcome this crisis with commitment and dedication. Do not get into arguments with the seniors. Today is not good to switch jobs and focus on productivity. Students may find the examinations a little tougher but they will be able to crack the papers.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with diligence. Though you may receive wealth from different sources, you need to save for the rainy day. Some Taurus natives will buy a house or even invest in jewellery. You may receive a long pending due which will be surprising. Businessmen will be in a good condition to expand the trade to new territories. You can also donate money to charity, especially in the first half of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You are good today in terms of health. Though some minor ailments such as viral fever, throat infection, or cough may be common among the children, no major health issue will be a concern. Protect your eyes while traveling as dust can cause infection. Avoid outside food as this may upset the stomach.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON