Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 14, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

This is a moderate day, you can feel good about your professional growth and put more efforts to achieve your long-term goals. Some pay boost and appreciation from seniors may also increase your self-confidence and fill you with positivity. Avoid choosing shortcuts to make quick money as you may end up being a victim of online fraud. You should enjoy your good health and use your energy in doing something worthy and creative.

You may take time to meet your partner and do something extraordinary for him or her. Taurus, everything seems okay, you just need to be cautious on the family front. There may be some clashes between you and your parents, but you should know the fact that your parents are your well-wisher, so try to understand their point of view.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Taurus Finance Today:

Unexpected expenses are foreseen. You should focus on your savings and develop investment plans and execute them wisely. Long term financial goals can be achieved by some.

Taurus Family Today:

This is not a favorable day on the home front. Your parents may not support you financially or emotionally, so do not expect anything.

Taurus Career Today:

This is an excellent day on the professional front and you may feel energetic and happy today. Things may work in your favor. You should not miss any opportunity to show your business knowledge and skills. You may manage to leave an impression on clients.

Taurus Health Today:

This is a good day for your health, you should stick to your health plan. You may focus only on healthy lifestyle choices and join a new health regimen. If you can take care of your health today, you are certain to enjoy the day to the hilt!

Taurus Love Life Today:

You may get an opportunity to enjoy a romantic evening. Tours, candle light dinners and long drives can be the way to make your partner feel special today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

