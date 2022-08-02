Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 2,'22 states, extra money

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) Day is favourable, so try to make the most of it. Things are going great and it’s the right time to enjoy your professional growth. Some may travel to meet clients and promote business ideas and these trips may turn out beneficial for business persons. Your good health may encourage you to put all your energy in completing important home chores or office projects. Students may get selected in college placements or ace important interviews without any hassle. Someone may get engaged or married and it may keep you busy in attending relatives and doing preparations. Some may spend a lot and shop for gold or semi-precious stones. Your love life seems wonderful and you may get a surprise visit from your beloved.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead:

Taurus Finance Today: You may deal with real estate negotiation wisely and make a property deal beneficial for you. Some may get an excellent opportunity to earn some extra money.

Taurus Family Today: Day seems excellent. Married couples may get the happiness of becoming parents. Complete support from parents is foreseen. An auspicious event may keep the home aura joyful. You may start participating in spiritual activities.

Taurus Career Today: Day is favorable to people associated with politics and hospitality. Some may get success without any hassle and prove their talent to the world. You may also get new income sources today or get outstanding payment cleared.

Taurus Health Today: Stars are favoring people born under taurus sign; you may put efforts to maintain your physical and mental health. You may also engage in social activities. Positive mindset may help you make future plans regarding your career or academics.

Taurus Love Life Today: A romantic trip may prove healing and give you an excellent opportunity to discuss relationship issues with your partner and find out the best possible solution. Married couples may plan to extend their family.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

