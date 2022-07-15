Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 15, '22 states, short trip

Taurus(April 21-May 20) Being a creature of habit, you might find it hard to accept some of the changes that people around you are going through. You could get into some tenacious arguments and debates that could spiral out of control. As always, your ability to think rationally will help you through the day and ensure that things remain steady and constant. Although you might find yourself a bit disoriented today, remember that people look to your guidance and calm mind to solve issues. Keeping an open line of communication with friends, family and co-workers will make this an exciting day for you.

Taurus Finance Today You can expect a fairly good day on the financial front. You could be presented with some investment opportunities which are worth exploring. You will also find quite a bit of ease while acquiring loans for new businesses. This is also an ideal time for property related transactions.

Taurus Family Today Spending time with your family and engaging in leisure activities could help strengthen your relationship with them. A trip to someplace private will help everyone relax and bond. You could expect visits from distant relatives as well.

Taurus Career Today This is a day of many prospects for you. You may get some recognition for all your hard work. Maintaining a positive attitude throughout the day will help you progress further.

Taurus Health Today You feel a general lack of energy today and this could affect your mood. Starting the day with a nutritious and filling breakfast will help you get going. Abstaining from any vices that you may have will help you get through the day and produce positive results.

Taurus Love Life Today It’s better to tread carefully around your partner today. You might feel a cautious vibe in everything you engage with your mate. Being supportive of each other and understanding each other’s problems will be useful.

Lucky Number: 5Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

