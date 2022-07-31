Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 31,'22 states, monetary bonus

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Taurus natives are likely to enjoy excellent health. A sound mind and healthy body may give you a chance to concentrate on personal growth. Your financial condition may be quite strong. You may invest surplus money received from lucrative schemes into profitable business. Your love life is likely to bloom. Intimate moments spent in the company of partner may help in strengthening the ties. However, your family life may be a bit disrupted. Outside interference is likely to keep the homely atmosphere tensed. This may affect your professional front as well. You may be unable to focus towards work, thus reducing your chances of a monetary bonus. A road trip for fun is on the cards. However, you need to be vigilant. Matters of property may turn out to be beneficial. Students may receive admission in a reputed university for higher studies.

Taurus Finance Today: Taureans, your economic front is likely to be very bright as a new source of earning may bring handsome profits. Chances of receiving gains from an existing business venture are high. Exporters are likely to make good profits.

Taurus Family Today: For Taurus natives, there may be clashes amongst family members over trivial issues at home. Misunderstandings are likely to keep the homely atmosphere tensed. You may have to make efforts to bring back normalcy with patience.

Taurus Career Today: On the professional front, the day may not be favourable for Taurus natives. A transfer to an undesired location may be on the cards. You need to be discreet about your ideas or colleagues are likely to take advantage of your situation.

Taurus Health Today: Taurus, your efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle is likely to show positive effects on your overall wellbeing. A disciplined routine, which includes a balanced diet, physical activity and yoga, may keep you fit and cheerful.

Taurus Love Life Today: Taurus are likely to experience harmony in love life. Your partner may be in a good mood and you may get to spend intimate moments in each other’s company. Planning fun activities together is likely to add spice to your life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Lavender

