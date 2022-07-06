Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 6, '22 states, postpone plans

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Taureans, your health is likely to stay in top shape. Sporting activities may keep fit and happy. Your work life is likely to be fruitful too. For some, a monetary benefit is on the cards owing to your sincerity and hard work. On the love front, your significant other may propose marriage. This could bring you joy. However, not everything at home appears to be as cheerful. Conflicts over minor concerns may spoil the homely atmosphere. Look for solutions to such issues. Your financial situation could be jeopardized. A new source of income, on the other hand, may give you a free hand to spend on basics. Travel arrangements that have been put off for long may have to be rescheduled due to unanticipated events. Postpone your plans to purchase a contested property until a later date. It could result in legal issues. Students may excel in their education.

Taurus Finance Today For Taureans, economic front looks shaky. You may be forced to use your savings during a crisis. Expenses continue to climb, upsetting your budget. However, those in trade business may make small profits from their venture.

Taurus Family Today On the domestic front, Taurus natives might get into squabbles with family members. Clashes may have a detrimental impact on your children. To reestablish normalcy at home, you need to create a harmonious environment.

Taurus Career Today On the professional front, the day remains favourable. You are likely to meet your goals ahead of time. Your superiors and subordinates may be impressed with your expertise. Freshers are likely to get off to a strong start in their jobs.

Taurus Health Today For Taureans, starting a new fitness training program may have a favorable impact on your overall wellbeing. Minor afflictions may go away. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is likely to strengthen your core and keep you happy.

Taurus Love Life Today For Taurus natives, especially the ones who are single and ready to mingle, the situation is quite favourable. You may begin a passionate love affair with an old friend. Those in love may experience periods of wonderful romance and intimacy.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

