Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 8, '22 states, a short trip

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Today, Taurus natives are likely to be successful in all their endeavours. A productive day on cards at work as new ideas are likely to be implemented. People around will give you the space and trust your decisions. However, investments in speculative activities like stocks should be avoided for now. Hasty decisions may end up blocking your money. Family relationships may remain strong and vibrant today. Watch out for some signs of stress on the health front. Deep breathing and meditation can help you deal with your emotions and clear brain fog. For students, the day is reasonable as it will help them focus on their studies and perform well in examinations. Be cautious and stay away from making any transactions relating to real estate. A bad deal is likely to harm your capital and reputation both! This is a favourable day to stay socially active and expand your social network. You may go on a short trip with your friends.

Taurus Finance Today Those in business may launch some new products in the market which may prove beneficial. Stay away from speculative activities like lottery or gambling and instead trust your hard work and effort. Avoid shortcuts on the financial front.

Taurus Family Today Your relationship with a family elder is expected to improve as you step down from your rigid stance. However, your elder’s health may cause you some worry. You are likely to receive some financial support from your in-laws.

Taurus Career Today Today Taurus natives may receive new opportunities for career growth. You are likely to receive a new job offer with higher remuneration. Working people will use their creativity and intelligence to solve intricate problems and come out with flying colours.

Taurus Health Today Keep a check on your health as there may be sudden fluctuations in your happiness, creating some stress. Meditating may assist you in managing your stress levels. You are likely to heal swiftly even if you have a minor sickness.

Taurus Love Life Today Today, Taurus love birds are likely to find the going smooth and can look forward to a long-term commitment. Your spouse may remain cooperative and extend support. Those scouting for wedding or celebration venues may come across a suitable one.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

