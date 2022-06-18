Taurus Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for June 18, '22 states, start a family

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) On the professional front, Taurus natives may see beneficial advances soon. You may confident about putting your best foot forward at work. Your health is also likely to be positively impacted. An optimistic environment is likely to boost your physical and mental wellbeing. Your love life is likely to be prospering. You and your partner may decide to start a family in the coming months. Your passive aggression, on the other hand, could be the source of household strife. Maintain your composure and seek to strengthen family bonds. Your financial situation could be precarious. Previous investments in dubious ventures may not yield favourable returns. You may go on a long journey, which is likely to be both relaxing and rejuvenating. Property concerns may necessitate careful examination. Students may put up an average performance in exams.

Venus transit effects on Taurus The transition of Venus is likely to bring good tidings to your life. You can plan an adventure trip with your friends; it promises to be full of thrill and adrenaline rush. Your love life is all set to get exciting during this phase as you manage to catch the attention of someone you like. Those keen to propose to a romantic partner are likely to get a positive reply. Your financial status is likely to improve to a great extent as you would be able to increase your savings during this phase.

Taurus Finance Today On the financial front, Taureans must exercise caution. You may be in a debt-like predicament if you overspend. Opportunities to earn more may be available. Small profits from an ancestral property are likely.

Taurus Family Today For Taurus natives, domestic situation appears to be tumultuous. You and your parents may get into disagreements. A child’s behaviour is likely to bother you. Deal with such issues patiently may help re-establish normalcy at home.

Taurus Career Today On the job front, the day appears to be going well for Taurus natives. Bosses may assist you in completing your assignments. Your seniors are likely to recognize your efforts and reward you appropriately with a promotion.

Taurus Health Today Being health-conscious may work in your favour. Your regular cycling and jogging routines are likely to keep you in shape. Dietary changes may help you maintain your weight. Meditation has the potential to bring mental peace.

Taurus Love Life Today For Taureans, your romantic relationship is likely to improve. You may notice that your partner is trying everything to impress you. Your mutual trust and affection is likely to enhance, keeping the flame of love alive and burning.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON