Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 20, '22 states, good health

  students may need to avoid distractions in order to improve their rank.
Taurus Daily Horoscope for May 20, 2022:Your love life is likely to be harmonious.
Taurus Daily Horoscope for May 20, 2022:Your love life is likely to be harmonious.
Published on May 20, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are most likely to be in good health. This may keep you upbeat throughout the day. Your strong bank balance may allow you to splurge lavishly on yourself and your loved ones. Your family members are likely to be happy to be with you after such a long time. This could help to strengthen your bonds. Your love life is likely to be harmonious. On an emotional level, you may bond well with your partner. Your professional life, on the other hand, may be a little complicated. You may find it difficult to overcome stiff competition at work. This may cause you to be stressed. Be cautious when travelling. It can be hectic and exhausting. Those looking to sell an old house are likely to get a good deal. Students may need to avoid distractions in order to improve their rank.

Taurus Finance Today

You may find a new source of income. You must consider it to maintain a continuous flow of cash. Your international commercial activities are likely to yield earnings, allowing you to invest extra cash in equities.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, children’s fun activities may keep you engaged. The environment at home is likely to remain peaceful. Spending more time with your family is likely to bring happiness into the home.

Taurus Career Today

You may confront difficulties at work. Given your competence and experience in the industry, you are likely to overcome them. It may, however, be difficult to impress your seniors. You may have to put in more effort to get recognition.

Taurus Health Today

You are likely to enjoy good health. This may begin to show in your cheerful attitude. Spirituality may aid you in the healing of old mental scars. You are likely to strive hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle daily.

Taurus Love Life Today

Taking special time out of your busy schedule to spend with your beloved is likely to bode well for your love life. Singles may enter into a new relationship. Marriage may be on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Friday, May 20, 2022
