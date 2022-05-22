Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, 2022 states, good results
horoscope

Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, 2022 states, good results

Dear Taurus, your daily astrological predictions for May 22, 2022 suggests, you are likely to be filled with energy and enthusiasm and may feel an urge to start something new.
Taurus Daily Horoscope for May 22, 2022: Today your popularity is likely to increase.
Published on May 22, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) You are likely to be filled with energy and enthusiasm and may feel an urge to start something new. Be creative in thought and execution in your professional assignments, it may make a world of difference to your efforts.  Today your popularity is likely to increase. You may remain in the limelight in your social and professional circle. Business partnerships are likely to be fruitful and any journeys undertaken to expand business will bear good results. If you plan your trip well you may be able to squeeze some time for sightseeing. It may bring a lot of contentment and rejuvenation. Relish in the company of other positive-minded individuals. Make time to appreciate all you have. Students are likely to attain tremendous results in their field. If they are appearing for any competitive examination, then success is indicated. You are likely to have communication problems with your partner. Remain conciliatory and accommodative all day. Your immunity needs to be taken care of too.

Taurus Finance Today As for those who own a business, their risk-taking tendency is likely to remain high time. This may bring profit, but do not be lax in your homework. Getting associated with the government sector for work will prove beneficial for you.

Taurus Family Today You are advised to remain cordial and polite with your father; otherwise, it can hamper your relationship. Someone senior in the family may incur some losses and may need your emotional support.

Taurus Career Today Those individuals working in the fields of creativity, media or film industry may find the day beneficial. New opportunities may come their way. Some of you can expect a transfer at work. It will be to a post and position of your liking. 

Taurus Health Today On the health front, you are advised to control your eating habits, especially your intake of sweets. If you have been thinking to get back on a workout routine then go for it. Your health is likely to get better as result.

Taurus Love Life Today Bonding with your spouse needs to be strengthened. There could be some changes like your spouse which can lead to ego clashes between you two. Therefore, keep your calm and act accordingly. Single may have to toil to meet their perfect mate.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
horoscope today sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope taurus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP