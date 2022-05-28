Taurus Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for May28,'22 states, negativity at bay

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)You may make a winning start today. Your inner strength will assist you to achieve success in the current project or work. On the work front, you will receive the support of your subordinates and the cooperation of your seniors. You will be able to increase your income steadily which will help you reduce your liabilities. You are likely to meet some influential person who can assist you in expanding your business. Today, you will need to keep a check on your choice of words before speaking; otherwise, you may face problems in relationships. Be moderate while interacting with people at the social level. There could be some unnecessary worries relating to your uture which will be unfounded. To avoid this situation, keep yourself away from any negativity and avoid getting into any unethical work. The situation may improve towards the end of the day.

Taurus Finance Today You are likely to get returns and benefits from fixed assets and property. Those in business may find new opportunities for import and export of products. You may get some unexpected income. This may help you in paying bills and clearing debts, thereby improving your finances.

Taurus Family Today You could face some minor disagreements with your father. While another family elder is likely to experience changes in his career, and maybe even retirement for some natives. Handle all relationships with a loving and tender hand.

Taurus Career Today The start of the day may bring benefits for those individuals who are working with foreign companies or in a foreign land. You may get favourable results in your work and will get rewards according to your ability. You are also likely to get your due appreciation from seniors.

Taurus Health Today Your interest in religion and spirituality is likely to increase. You may be inclined to help the needy. This may bring mental peace. If you pay attention to your health and incorporate healthy nutrients into your diet you may enjoy a bloom in wellbeing.

Taurus Love Life Today Today is the ideal day to spend some romantic time with your spouse. Sparks may fly and you may feel the irresistible pull of attraction. Your passions are likely to be rekindled and enhance your mutual understanding. Single may hit a jackpot on dating and may get several proposals.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

